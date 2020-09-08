Sudan: Tawerr Inspects Situation of Citizens and Flood-Affected Areas in Nahr Al-Neil

7 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Atbara — Member of Transitional Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddiqi Tawer, started on Monday a visit to Nahr Al-Neil State.

During his visit to Nahral-Neil State, which will last until Tuesday, Prof. Tawer will inspect the situation of citizens and the size of damage resulting from the floods at the areas of Hajar Al-Assal,Al-Basabir of Shandi Locality, Um- Rahaw in Al-Damer town and Abu-Hamad Locality.

Prof.Tawer was received at Al-Mattama Locality by the Wali (governor) of the state, Dr. Amina Ahmed Mekki, and members of her government.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.