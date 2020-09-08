Sudan: Government and Revolutionary Front Initial Matrix of Implementation of Juba Peace Agreement

Juba, South Sudan — The government of Sudan and the Revolutionary Front initialed here today the matrix of implementation of the Juba peace agreement between the two parties.

The matrix included the tracks of the central, northern and eastern Sudan of the peace agreement.

The government of Sudan and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North- Revolutionary Front also initialed the matrix of implementation of the political agreement and the security arrangements between the two parties.

The matrix of implementation of the peace agreement on Darfur track was also signed by the government of the Sudan and the movements of armed struggle of Darfur track, including the Sudanese Alliance- Justice and Equality Movement- Sudan Liberation Movement, Alliance of Sudan Liberation Forces and Sudan Liberation Movement- the Transitional Council.

The parties to the Sudanese peace talks also signed the matrix of implementation of the protocol on the national issues.