Sudan: Mediaton Calls On Abdul Wahid to Join Peace

7 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Chairman of Mediation Team for Sudan's [Peace, the Security Advisor of the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Tut Galwak held, Monday, a press conference, at Pyramids Hotel in Juba following the signing of the Matrix of implementation of Peace Protocols.

The Southern Mediator outlined that the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement/North/, Abdul AZIZ Al-Hilo Wing, affirmed his commitment to Juba Forum and the return to the negotiation table.

Tot invited Abdul Wahid Nur to join peace negotiations"We call on brother, Abdul Wahid and we tell him that your people in Sudan are calling for peace, specially, the people of Darfur" Galwak stressed.

He renewed that security in Sudan and South Sudan is a joint concern and the stability of the two states is linked together, affirming that the final signing of the peace Agreement will be on the beginning of October, in Juba.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.