Sudan: Gamar-Eddin Briefs Members of Diplomatic Corps On Declaration of State of Emergency

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, Monday briefed members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Khartoum on The declaration of a state of emergency in the country for a period of three months as a result of the floods and the unprecedented rise in the levels of the Nile.

Gamar-Eddin explained that the decision came after the floods this year that hit 16 states of Sudan, and resulted in the death of 99 Sudanese citizens and the injury of 46 others, affected more than half a million people and caused the total or partial collapse of more than 100 thousand homes.

He said that the rates of floods and rains this year exceeded the records set during the two years (1946-1988), with expectations of continuing rise.

He praised the support extended to Sudan by the friendly and sister countries of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt and Turkey, affirming his confidence in the response of the international community to helping Sudan in this delicate circumstance.

The ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps have expressed their deep sorrow and sympathy for the flood victims in the country, affirming the readiness of their countries to provide necessary assistance to the affected families in Sudan.