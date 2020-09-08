Sudan: Al-Burhan Concludes Visit to Eritrea

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan returned home, Monday, concluding one-day official visit to the State of Eritrea during which he had talks with the Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki on bilateral relations and means for developing them further.

He was received, at the airport, by the member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Ibrahim Jaber.

Sudan Charge d' Affaires, in Asmara, Mahmud Hamza said the talks tackled the developments of the peace process in Sudan on the light of the initials of the Peace Agreement, the bilateral relations, the situations in the two countries, spheres of joint cooperation in economic and security fields, besides, issues of mutual interest.

The exceptional circumstances Sudan experienced amid the floods that hit large part of the country were also discussed.