Sudan: Gamar-Eddin Receives Ambassador of Venezuela

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, received Monday in his office the Ambassador of the Republic of Venezuela in Khartoum, Deiby Colmenares , who congratulated the government and people of Sudan on the accomplishment in the file of achieving peace and appreciated the efforts of Sudan government for achieving stability.

He affirmed his country's support to the transitional government in Sudan.

The minister has briefed the Ambassador of Venezuela in details about the efforts of the transitional government to realize peace and stability in all parts of the country.

The meeting also discussed areas of joint cooperation between Sudan and Venezuela in the fields of agriculture, mining, education as well as cooperation and coordination in multilateral international forums.