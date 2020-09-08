Gambia: Banjul Mayoress Initiates 100,000 Facemasks for Gambians

7 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

The Lord Mayoress of Banjul last Wednesday presented 34,100 facemasks geared towards suppressing the spread of coronavirus.

In August Rohey Malick Lowe,Mayoress, launched "Operation 100,000 facemasks initiative in sixty days for the people of Banjul and by extension people of The Gambia in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at the presentation, Mayoress Lowe described the operation 100,000 face masks initiative as a success, saying people came out in substantial numbers to support the drive.

According to her when they started the initiative, many doubted its success, noting that they are optimistic of achieving the target.

Mayoress Lowe thanked all those who contributed towards the face masks initiative and assured them that the masks will go a long way in benefiting Gambians as well as in suppressing the deadly virus.

In another development, Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, party leader United Democratic Party (UDP), donated food items to most vulnerable Banjulians through the city council.

The items include 300 bags of 30kg of rice, 100 bags of 50kg rice and 30 bags of sugar.

In presenting the items, Lawyer Darboe said the declaration of the state of public emergencies has restricted people's movement and left them wondering as to how they will cope with the negative impacts of the pandemic as well as the consequences affecting their earnings.

According to him, they have extended the same gesture to the Kanifing Municipal Council, Brikama Area Council and other regions.

He thanked City Councils in joining hand with his committee to reach out to vulnerable and needy families.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.