Gambia: Banjul Mayoress Initiates 100,000 Facemasks for Gambians

The Lord Mayoress of Banjul last Wednesday presented 34,100 facemasks geared towards suppressing the spread of coronavirus.

In August Rohey Malick Lowe,Mayoress, launched "Operation 100,000 facemasks initiative in sixty days for the people of Banjul and by extension people of The Gambia in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at the presentation, Mayoress Lowe described the operation 100,000 face masks initiative as a success, saying people came out in substantial numbers to support the drive.

According to her when they started the initiative, many doubted its success, noting that they are optimistic of achieving the target.

Mayoress Lowe thanked all those who contributed towards the face masks initiative and assured them that the masks will go a long way in benefiting Gambians as well as in suppressing the deadly virus.

In another development, Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, party leader United Democratic Party (UDP), donated food items to most vulnerable Banjulians through the city council.

The items include 300 bags of 30kg of rice, 100 bags of 50kg rice and 30 bags of sugar.

In presenting the items, Lawyer Darboe said the declaration of the state of public emergencies has restricted people's movement and left them wondering as to how they will cope with the negative impacts of the pandemic as well as the consequences affecting their earnings.

According to him, they have extended the same gesture to the Kanifing Municipal Council, Brikama Area Council and other regions.

He thanked City Councils in joining hand with his committee to reach out to vulnerable and needy families.