Gambia: 20 City Councilors Trained On Good Governance

Twenty Banjul City Councilors recently concluded a three-day training on good governance for better service delivery organised by City Link Ostend Banjul- partnership for sustainable city development.

The project is funded by the European Union under the 2018 EuropeAid call Authorities: partnership for sustainable cities and implemented by the Banjul City Council (BCC).

The objective of the project is to strengthen the urban governance capacity of Banjul City Council by developing an efficient public service and a future proof programme for the city of Banjul.

Project Coordinator, Mam lie Jassey described the training as important and timely, saying it would not only help boost the motivational level of councilors but also help them balance their job under the context of good governance and within the range of COVID-19.

He expressed their readiness to continue organising such trainings for councilors to better BCC's administration, as well as empower youth and women groups, business communities and ward development communities.

Mr Jassey said the training aims at giving a voice to the people of Banjul.

EU Ambassador to The Gambia, Attila Lagos said better service delivery in the context of Gambia is about making sure people have trust in their elected leaders and the administration that serves them.

Ambassador Lajos said good governance is about being sensitive to the needs of vulnerable groups, such as women, children and the physically challenged. He noted that taking their needs explicitly into consideration is crucial to deliver services effectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Lajos stated that, "by only working in the greatest transparency and with a willingness to inform and consult citizens, in the case of the people of Banjul, can good governance materialise."

He added that good governance is central to everything that is planned under the project, adding that, "No activity and no intervention can be successful if it does not have good governance at its heart."

Rohey Malick Lowe, Banjul City Council Mayoress said the importance of good governance cannot be downplayed by any institution that seeks to serve its community diligently.

She highlighted that good governance will ensure BCC is well placed to respond to a changing external environment.

Good governance encompasses the processes by which institutions are directed, controlled and helped to account. It includes authority, accountability, leadership direction and control exercised in it, she said.

She added that,"Greatness can only be achieved when good governance, principles and practices are applied throughout the whole institution."