Gambia: Govt in Dialogue With Market Union Taskforce Committee

7 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia government says it's in dialogue with market union taskforce committee following a letter by The Gambia Market Union Task Force Committee requesting the Ministry of Health to relax its latest market regulations.

"Government acknowledges receipt of their letter and treats it with utmost urgency," a dispatch from the Office of the Government Spokesperson states.

"Accordingly, no sooner had the Government received the said letter dated 21st August, 2020, than it assigned an interlocutor to meet with the Union officials."

"On Friday, the assigned government official had significant discussions with the President of The Gambia Market Union Task Force Committee, accompanied by seven other Union officials. The Union officials were briefed on the rationale behind the new emergency regulations and urged to exercise patience as the Government works out strategies and new modalities to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic."

"The Gambia Government sincerely acknowledges the concerns raised by the Market Union Taskforce Committee and therefore, the Ministerial Committee on the Covid-19 pandemic under the stewardship of Her Excellency, the Vice President, Dr Isatou Touray, will address their concerns on Monday."

"Meanwhile, The Ministry of Health urges all market vendors and members of the public to continue to show understanding and compliance with the emergency regulations for the protection and safety of all Gambians and residents."

