Gambia: Barrow Scores in Bologna Pre-Season Win

Gambian sensational attacker, Musa Barrow scored a wonderful goal for his Italian side Bologna during their 2-0 win over FeralpiSalo in their pre-season game played at the Stadio Pineta on Saturday.

The 21 year-old who started the game on the left, opened the scoring after an assists from compatriot Musa Juwara, just before Rodrigo Palacio netted the second goal.

Barrow, who is loaned to Bologna by parent club (Atalanta) made an impressive performance for the Rossonlu last season in the Serie A.

The Scorpions attacker scored nine goals and assisted two in eighteen appearances for Bologna last season.

Barrow is linked with a move to top European club including Tottenham, and is looking forward to producing another astonishing performance should he stay at the Italian side.