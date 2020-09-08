Gambia: EFSTH Launches Probe Into Fatoumatta Dibba's Death

Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul (EFSTH) has launched an investigation into the death of Fatoumatta Dibba, amid allegations of nurses at the country's main referral hospital failure to admit her due to signs of covid-19 detected which resulted in her demise.

Mrs. Dibba was reported to have given birth to twins at the Arbeiter Samariter Bund Hospital in Latrikunda German on Tuesday 1 September 2020. However, on Wednesday 2 September, she reported back to the hospital with some coughing and breathing problems. She was then referred to EFSTH for medical attention. Unfortunately, the nurses on duties at the said hospital failed to admit her due to fear that she contacted the coronavirus.

The management of the hospital in a press release says it investigating the allegation.

"The management of the hospital takes all allegations against the hospital and its staff seriously. Therefore, we are conducting investigation with regard to the matter and the outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the general public for transparency and accountability."