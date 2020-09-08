Gambia: EFSTH Launches Probe Into Fatoumatta Dibba's Death

7 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul (EFSTH) has launched an investigation into the death of Fatoumatta Dibba, amid allegations of nurses at the country's main referral hospital failure to admit her due to signs of covid-19 detected which resulted in her demise.

Mrs. Dibba was reported to have given birth to twins at the Arbeiter Samariter Bund Hospital in Latrikunda German on Tuesday 1 September 2020. However, on Wednesday 2 September, she reported back to the hospital with some coughing and breathing problems. She was then referred to EFSTH for medical attention. Unfortunately, the nurses on duties at the said hospital failed to admit her due to fear that she contacted the coronavirus.

The management of the hospital in a press release says it investigating the allegation.

"The management of the hospital takes all allegations against the hospital and its staff seriously. Therefore, we are conducting investigation with regard to the matter and the outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the general public for transparency and accountability."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.