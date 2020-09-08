Gambia: Substance Abuse an Obstacle to Development, Says LOGT Chairman

7 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Alagie B Janneh, Chairman and Coordinator Alcohol Policy Alliance Gambia (IOGT) has described substance abuse as an obstacle to development.

Mr. Janneh made these remarks as part of events marking World Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking day, marked 26 June annually to strengthen actions and cooperation to achieve the goals of an international society free of drug abuse.

This year's theme for the commemoration was "Better knowledge for better care".

The theme emphasized the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problems and how in turn, better knowledge to foster greater international cooperation for countering how it impacts health, governance and society.

Mr. Janneh on behalf of IOGT-Gambia thanked Health Promotion and Education Directorate, WHO Country Office, as well as their partners West African Alcohol Policy Alliance and MOVENDI International for their continuous support and efforts in making the world a drug free environment.

