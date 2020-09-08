West Africa: Barrow Attends 57th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS in Niamey

7 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 5th September 2020: His Excellency, Mr Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will attend the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, scheduled to take place in Niamey, Niger on Monday, 7th September 2020. President Barrow will leave Banjul International Airport on Sunday, 6th September 2020 at 12 Noon.

The 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority will be chaired by the President of Niger, His Excellency Mahamadou Issoufou and Special guests include the President of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for West and Sahel Region, H.E Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas.

The Summit will review amongst other issues, security, economics and the impact of COVID on the sub-region.

