A press release issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture last Friday stated that arriving passengers will no longer be subjected to quarantine.

In addition, the ministry says arriving passengers in possession of a negative covid-19 test certificate of not more than 72 hours will not be tested in The Gambia.

The ministry notes that the Cabinet Sub-Committee on covid-19 has reached the decision to amend the guidelines on the prevention and precautionary procedures on covid-19.