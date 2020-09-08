Gambia: Assan Ceesay Scores Brace in FC Zurich Final Pre-Season Game

7 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions' striker, Assan Ceesay scored a brace (two goals) during FC Zurich's 3-0 win over Winterthur in a game played at Letzigrund on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Gambian scored both goals in the first half before Winter added the third goal for the capital-based side.

The former Gamtel striker was last season loaned to VfL Osnabruck in Germany's second division (Bundesliga 2) to gain game time.

The Banjul-born player scored one goal in eleven appearances for VfL Osnabruck last season.

Gambia's finest striker Assan Ceesay will be looking ahead to the new Super League after coming back from loan from the Bundesliga 2.

The capital club will be back in action on Sunday 13 September 2020 in their league cup match against FC Chiasso.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.