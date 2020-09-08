Gambia: Assan Ceesay Scores Brace in FC Zurich Final Pre-Season Game

Scorpions' striker, Assan Ceesay scored a brace (two goals) during FC Zurich's 3-0 win over Winterthur in a game played at Letzigrund on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Gambian scored both goals in the first half before Winter added the third goal for the capital-based side.

The former Gamtel striker was last season loaned to VfL Osnabruck in Germany's second division (Bundesliga 2) to gain game time.

The Banjul-born player scored one goal in eleven appearances for VfL Osnabruck last season.

Gambia's finest striker Assan Ceesay will be looking ahead to the new Super League after coming back from loan from the Bundesliga 2.

The capital club will be back in action on Sunday 13 September 2020 in their league cup match against FC Chiasso.