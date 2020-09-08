Gambia Urges U.S. to Reverse Sanctions On ICC Prosecutor

7 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The government of The Gambia on Friday 4 September 2020 called on the government of the United States of America to reverse sanctions imposed on Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor and other officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The decision follows widespread condemnation against the U.S. sanctions by Europe, which demands "instant withdrawal of threats" against the Court officials.

Fortified by the Rome Statute, the EU said it is "standing by" Fatou Bensouda and the ICC and once again requested for the "immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all sanctions."

Below is the full text of the press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

"The Government of The Gambia expresses its dismay over the announcement made by the US Government imposing sanctions against Fatou Bensouda, Chief Prosecutor and other staff of the International Criminal Court. These acts constitute gross interference on the mandate, independence and impartiality of the Court in the fight against impunity for perpetrators of the most serious crimes of international concern.

The Gambia stands in solidarity with the Court, its Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, an upstanding citizen of The Gambia, and all other officials of the Court targeted by these sanctions.

The Gambia continues to value and support the important work of the Court in upholding world peace and security. It therefore urges the US Government to reverse the sanctions imposed on the Officials of the Court."

Among Court Officials sanctioned by the U.S. include:

BENSOUDA, Fatou (a.k.a. BENSOUDA, Fatou Bom); DOB 31 Jan 1961; POB Banjul, The Gambia; nationality The Gambia; Gender Female; Passport D0015886 (individual) [ICCP-EO13928].

MOCHOCHOKO, Phakiso; DOB 04 Sep 1957; POB Sea Point, Maseru, Lesotho; nationality Lesotho; Gender Male; Passport DA001009 (individual) [ICCP-EO13928].

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.