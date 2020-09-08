Gambia: Father Arrested Over Death of 8-Year-Old Son

7 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Police in the Central River region have arrested Alassan Jallow over the death of his 8-year-old son; The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect is currently under custody as investigation into the matter continues. A source who spoke to our reporter anonymously confirmed the development.

Our source added that the father is currently detained in connection with the death of his son.

The deceased was reportedly found dead in the yard of an abandoned compound in Brikamaba and inside a bag.

The body of the deceased, our source added, is currently in Banjul for postmortem examination.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.