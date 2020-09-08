Gambia: Father Arrested Over Death of 8-Year-Old Son

Police in the Central River region have arrested Alassan Jallow over the death of his 8-year-old son; The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect is currently under custody as investigation into the matter continues. A source who spoke to our reporter anonymously confirmed the development.

Our source added that the father is currently detained in connection with the death of his son.

The deceased was reportedly found dead in the yard of an abandoned compound in Brikamaba and inside a bag.

The body of the deceased, our source added, is currently in Banjul for postmortem examination.