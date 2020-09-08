Gambia: Justice Minister Assures Partnership With Victims' Centre

7 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia's newly appointed Justice Minister Dawda Jallow on Friday paid a courtesy call on the Office of the Victims' Center in Kololi and assured them his ministry's partnership for successful transitional justice processes.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarise himself with work at the victims' Center as well strengthen his predecessor's relationship with the Center.

During the dialogue, the national coordinator of the Victims' Center gave an overview of the Center from inception to date.

Minister Jallow revealed his interest in learning from the experiences of the victims of the past Yahya Jammeh regime.

He added that Justice is a component of transitional justice and that doesn't deny victims from reparations, saying reparation is a right that victims are entitled to.

He said by virtue of what victims have suffered, they deserve their dignity to be restored.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.