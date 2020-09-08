Gambia: Justice Minister Assures Partnership With Victims' Centre

The Gambia's newly appointed Justice Minister Dawda Jallow on Friday paid a courtesy call on the Office of the Victims' Center in Kololi and assured them his ministry's partnership for successful transitional justice processes.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarise himself with work at the victims' Center as well strengthen his predecessor's relationship with the Center.

During the dialogue, the national coordinator of the Victims' Center gave an overview of the Center from inception to date.

Minister Jallow revealed his interest in learning from the experiences of the victims of the past Yahya Jammeh regime.

He added that Justice is a component of transitional justice and that doesn't deny victims from reparations, saying reparation is a right that victims are entitled to.

He said by virtue of what victims have suffered, they deserve their dignity to be restored.