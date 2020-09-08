Gambia: Truck's Trailer Broken At Ferry Terminal After Overloading

A 20-ton truck with registration number TH-3081-C overloaded with merchandise yesterday has its trailer broken as it climbs the Banjul Ferry Terminal ram with part of its merchandise falling into the water.

However, no casualty or injury has been reported.

Hali Gai, deputy managing director of Gambia Ports Authority Ferry Services, told The Point that the vehicle was a 20-ton but carried 26 tons of merchandise.

He added that because the vehicle was overloaded, its height was against gravity and as such it lost balance and the merchandise fell into the sea.

Mr. Gai explained that the top part of the merchandise fell into the sea while the rest remained in the trailer.

According to him, they used hand labour to assist the driver remove the merchandise and also removed the vehicle from the ram.

He added that after assisting the driver they continued operations.

Deputy MD, Ferry Services, noted that under normal circumstances, if one wastes their time for more than an hour, they charge he/her. But in this case, he said, they were sympathetic and allowed the driver go.

Efforts to reach the drive for his version proved futile.