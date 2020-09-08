Gambia: Truck's Trailer Broken At Ferry Terminal After Overloading

7 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

A 20-ton truck with registration number TH-3081-C overloaded with merchandise yesterday has its trailer broken as it climbs the Banjul Ferry Terminal ram with part of its merchandise falling into the water.

However, no casualty or injury has been reported.

Hali Gai, deputy managing director of Gambia Ports Authority Ferry Services, told The Point that the vehicle was a 20-ton but carried 26 tons of merchandise.

He added that because the vehicle was overloaded, its height was against gravity and as such it lost balance and the merchandise fell into the sea.

Mr. Gai explained that the top part of the merchandise fell into the sea while the rest remained in the trailer.

According to him, they used hand labour to assist the driver remove the merchandise and also removed the vehicle from the ram.

He added that after assisting the driver they continued operations.

Deputy MD, Ferry Services, noted that under normal circumstances, if one wastes their time for more than an hour, they charge he/her. But in this case, he said, they were sympathetic and allowed the driver go.

Efforts to reach the drive for his version proved futile.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.