Burundi/Tanzania: Burundi and Tanzania Start New Seasons

The Burundian and Tanzanian Premier Leagues were the first on the continent to kick off their 2020/21 seasons after the heavy disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two East African nations were also the first to resume for the remainder of the 2019/20 seasons in July.

On Saturday, Burundi got the new campaign off positively.

Defending champions La Messager Ngozi were handed a rude start into the new campaign when they fell 3-0 away to Flambeau Du Centre. Ngozi are preparing for their maiden Total CAF Champions League campaign and the heavy defeat was a wake-up call.

In other fixtures, Musongati, who will play in next season's Total CAF Confederation Cup won 1-0 at home against Inter Star. Musongati have so far picked two consecutive competitive wins this season having beaten Ngozi 2-1 in the season-opening Super Cup.

Former champions Aigle Noir were 2-1 victors over Olympic Star while Vital'O suffered a 2-0 defeat at home against Rukinzo.

Meanwhile in Tanzania, the return of top flight football was greeted by full to capacity crowds across the country.

Defending champions Simba SC were off to a flier, winning 2-1 against league newcomers Iheafu in Mbeya. Mzamiru Yassin scored the winner for Wekundu wa Msimbazi after Omary Mponda had cancelled out skipper John Bocco's early opener.

Elsewhere, Simba's arch rivals Yanga started their campaign on a low, after drawing 1-1 at home against Tanzania Prisons at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

In Monday's fixtures, Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) picked up the biggest win of the opening weekend with a 4-0 thrashing of Mbeya City at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam while Azam went off 1-0 winners against Polisi Tanzania courtesy of Obrey Chirwa's solo strike.

Collated results

Tanzania:

Namungo 1-0 Coastal Union, Ruvu Shooting 0-0 Mtibwa Sugar, Ihefu 1-2 Simba SC, Dodoma Jiji 1-0 Mwadui, Biasha United 1-0 Gwambina, Yanga 1-1 Tanzania Prisons, KMC 4-0 Mbeya City, Azam FC 1-0 Tanzania Polisi, Kagera Sugar 0-1 JKT Tanzania

Burundi:

Kayanza United 0-2 Les Elephants, Muzinga 0-0 Royal FC, Atletico Academy 0-2 BS Dynamik, Aigle Noir 2-1 Olympic Star, Musongati 1-0 Inter Star, Vital'O 0-2 Rukinzo, Flambeau du Centre 3-0 Messager Ngozi, Bumamuru FC 0-2 Bujumbura City.