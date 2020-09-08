Africa: Senegal Line Up Morocco, Mauritania Friendlies

The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) have confirmed two friendlies against Morocco and neighboring Mauritania next month.

The Teranga Lions will travel to face Morocco's Atlas Lions in Rabat on 9 October before hosting Mauritania four days later in Thies.

The two matches will serve as a build up to November's Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifier against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

According to FSF, both matches will be played behind closed doors in line with established health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senegal leads the pack in Group I on six points thanks to victories against Congo (2-0) and Eswatini (4-1).