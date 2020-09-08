Africa: Senegal Line Up Morocco, Mauritania Friendlies

8 September 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) have confirmed two friendlies against Morocco and neighboring Mauritania next month.

The Teranga Lions will travel to face Morocco's Atlas Lions in Rabat on 9 October before hosting Mauritania four days later in Thies.

The two matches will serve as a build up to November's Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifier against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

According to FSF, both matches will be played behind closed doors in line with established health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senegal leads the pack in Group I on six points thanks to victories against Congo (2-0) and Eswatini (4-1).

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.