Egypt: Civil Aviation Ministry to Operate Flights for Azhar Scholars

8 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Secretary of Al Azhar Saleh Abbas has signed a cooperation protocol with the Civil Aviation Ministry to operate flights for scholars of the prestigious religious institution.

Al Azhar is working in harmony with all state sectors, Abbas said in statements on Monday Sept 7, on the fringe of the inking ceremony, noting that such protocol should serve students of Al Azhar inside and outside Egypt.

It will also help promote Islamic teachings and message all over the world, he added.

The Civil Aviation delegation was pleased to provide service to Al Azhar, which acts to serve Islam worldwide.

