Tanzania: Madaraka Nyerere Asks Tanzanians to Reelect JPM

SON of Tanzania's Founding Father, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Mr Madaraka Nyerere has asked Tanzanians to vote CCM Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli to presidency in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Madaraka made the appeal over the weekend at Mkendo Grounds in Musoma, Mara Region, where President Magufuli was addressing the residents, and seeking reelection for the second term in office.

"I ask Tanzanians to vote for Dr Magufuli to continue being our President. Indeed, President Magufuli has done a remarkable job in building our national economy," said Mr Madaraka, adding that he was speaking on behalf of their family.

His mother, Mama Maria Nyerere, who was also present asked fellow Tanzanians to vote President Magufuli into the office, adding that his development history was clean as a dedicated and hardworking leader and holds national interest.

"I have one vote for Dr Magufuli, but I also ask for your votes so that we can all elect Dr Magufuli," the widow of the father of the nation said.

Mr Makongoro Nyerere, another son of Mwalimu Nyerere also asked Tanzanians to vote for the CCM presidential candidate.

Among other things President Magufuli, assured the residents that once reelected, all development goals initiated by the founding father of the nation would be implemented in his honour.

In Mara region for instance, the fifth phase government under President Magufui through the CCM ticket managed to construct Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Referral Hospital after providing it with over 15bn/- in its construction project initiated 40 years ago.

Recently, the new hospital started offering medical services to patients with mothers and children getting top priority.

Equally, Dr Magufuli assured the residents that his government would make available necessary medical equipment the institution would want for its kidney patients.

"I want to assure you that the equipment will be brought here as soon as possible so that you can be treated here instead of travelling to Dar es Salaam," the president said.