Tanzania: Vote Ruling Party Candidates for Prosperity-Ex Premier Appeals

FORMER Prime Minister, Cleopa Msuya, has called upon Mwanga residents to turn out enmasse on October, 28th this year and vote CCM candidates to power.

While launching 'Mwanga version' in the CCM party's campaigns at the Cleopa Msuya Stadium in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region over the weekend, Mr Msuya further cautioned them against being over confident with words, but physically go and vote on the day to ensure the party gets a landslide victory.

"May I take this opportunity to advice you my fellow CCM voters to avoid voting by words... though the party is popular and has realized great achievements, instead come out in large numbers and vote CCM candidates; this is the only guarantee for victory," he said.

Mr Msuya equally appealed to them to vote CCM candidates starting with President John Magufuli at the helm to ascend to power as the president, Joseph Tadayo for the National Assembly and those vying councillorship posts, describing them as right candidates, who would ensure Mwanga District get development.

"Victory for CCM is the only guarantee for our development in Mwanga, I hope even the long-awaited development of the construction of a hospital in Mwanga urban area, a modern Bus Station and addressing clean and safe water scarcity would be solved, because I know Tadayo's development mobilization skills," he said.

Presiding over, Mr Aggrey Mwanri, called upon CCM candidates, who did not make it in preliminaries to unite with the party's flag-bearers in the coming elections so that they all make the party win.

"I was also a candidate, but I believe by not being nominated, I still have faith that victory belongs to our party," he said.

Commenting, Mr. Tadayo appealed to the electorates to elect him so that their community challenges would be addressed.

Expounding, he listed his first eight priorities as construction of a local Nursing College, a Sunflower Oil factory and the revitalisation of the Shighathini Dairy factory among others as would be his first tasks to work on.

Others include creation of a conducive economic environment for the development of Mwanga, construction of a modern bus station, construction of a hospital in the Mwanga urban, guaranteeing them access to fishing equipment and the provision of clean and safe water.