Tanzania: Former MP Drums Support for Chadema Candidate in Moshi

7 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Moshi

MOSHI Urban constituency voters in Kilimanjaro Region have been asked to vote for Chama Cha Demokrasia and Maendeleo (Chadema) candidate, Mr. Raymond Mboya, based on his leadership experience within Moshi district.

Campaigning for him at Manyema Grounds within Moshi Municipality in Moshi Constituency, while launching their campaign, the constituency's former Member of Parliament (MP) Jafari Michael, further said: "Mr Mboya was a Councillor for ten years and he is the immediate outgoing Mayor of the Moshi Municipality, his leadership skill is unquestionable; I urge you to vote for him regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political line."

Mr Michael further said Mr Mboya's experience in politics, including supervisory and managing development funds meant for projects, let alone being a Mayor means Moshi Urban voters have trust in him.

On his part, Mr Mboya appealed to the voters to elect him so that he completes pending work he could not finish, when he was a Councillor and Mayor at the Moshi Municipality.

"The great development which Moshi urban has achieved through the Municipal Council for the past ten years, came under my supervision as the Mayor; regardless of who or which government provided the funds... the great thing here is that they were well utilised accordingly and achievements realized and visible," he noted.

He said when the fifth phase government came to power in 2015, when Moshi Municipal Council was collecting 1.5bn/-, but due to the good management skills he applied and wise supervision to the councillors, the amount rose to 7.2bn/- in the following two years (in 2017) without the council designing another source of income.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.