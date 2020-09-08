Tanzania: Former MP Drums Support for Chadema Candidate in Moshi

MOSHI Urban constituency voters in Kilimanjaro Region have been asked to vote for Chama Cha Demokrasia and Maendeleo (Chadema) candidate, Mr. Raymond Mboya, based on his leadership experience within Moshi district.

Campaigning for him at Manyema Grounds within Moshi Municipality in Moshi Constituency, while launching their campaign, the constituency's former Member of Parliament (MP) Jafari Michael, further said: "Mr Mboya was a Councillor for ten years and he is the immediate outgoing Mayor of the Moshi Municipality, his leadership skill is unquestionable; I urge you to vote for him regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political line."

Mr Michael further said Mr Mboya's experience in politics, including supervisory and managing development funds meant for projects, let alone being a Mayor means Moshi Urban voters have trust in him.

On his part, Mr Mboya appealed to the voters to elect him so that he completes pending work he could not finish, when he was a Councillor and Mayor at the Moshi Municipality.

"The great development which Moshi urban has achieved through the Municipal Council for the past ten years, came under my supervision as the Mayor; regardless of who or which government provided the funds... the great thing here is that they were well utilised accordingly and achievements realized and visible," he noted.

He said when the fifth phase government came to power in 2015, when Moshi Municipal Council was collecting 1.5bn/-, but due to the good management skills he applied and wise supervision to the councillors, the amount rose to 7.2bn/- in the following two years (in 2017) without the council designing another source of income.