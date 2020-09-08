Tanzania: Azam to Test Polisi Tanzania Riffle

AZAM FC are set to test their new arsenal against Polisi Tanzania at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam in one of the three matches of the Mainland Premier League scheduled for today.

Apart from this game, KMC who were a bit quite in the elapsed transfer window will be at Uhuru Stadium, taking on unpredictable Mbeya City.

The other fixture of the day will see Kagera Sugar facing JKT Tanzania at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba, as the marathon for the 2020/21 top flight football rages on.

After a successful campaign last season, football fans are eager to see what the Moshi based Polisi Tanzania have installed this term, as they were among the casualties of losing key players in the transfer window.

The same thing applies to KMC, who resurrected in the final matches of the last season's campaign to cement their stay in the league this season.

However, Azam are among the top teams which were busy during the transfer market, buying players to rebuild their squad as they have vowed to challenge for the title.

Recently, the management of Azam through its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat' said that all the signings they have accomplished this season were according to the demands of the Head Coach Aristica Cioaba.

He said the coach finished the last season with the team hence he fully knew, which areas to strengthen in his squad so as to make it competitive this season.

In a related development, the club's Information Officer Thabati Zakaria narrated that the deal of midfielder Salum Abubakar 'Sure Boy' who was on the verge to join Young Africans paralysed as the latter failed to meet their demands.

"We did not reject the move but rather they (Yanga) failed to match our demands and we felt it was not wise to let him go at the price they tabled," he said.

About possible establishment of the women's team, Zakaria said at the moment, they want to fully invest in the development of men's football at both senior and junior levels, such that when they will fully be satisfied, they will venture into women football.

Meanwhile, as the Mainland Premier League curtain opened yesterday across various venues in the country, the KCB Bank Tanzania, is maintaining its position as among co-sponsors of the league reports Yasinta Amos from Arusha.

KCB has been among sponsors of the top flight league for the past two seasons and commits to continue bankrolling the 18-team league.

"We have been supporting the league as co-sponsors, alongside Vodacom and working closely with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), because we at KCB recognise the importance of sports and entertainment in the country," stated the bank's Product Development Manager Esnat Hollela.

Speaking in Arusha, Hollela pointed out that KCB Tanzania has been bankrolling the league for the past two seasons and the bank will maintain its support during the season that kick off yesterday.