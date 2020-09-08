Tanzania: CCM Would Address Your Concerns, PM Tells Arusha

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) is keen on addressing concerns leveled by the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO), chiefly being the expected increase of tariffs to be levied on parks managed by conservation agencies in the country.

Addressing a campaign rally here on Saturday evening, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa acknowledged to have received a letter by the lobby and advocacy group, detailing their grievances on the tariffs, however, assuring them that the CCM government will have it resolved once it gets endorsed by Tanzanians on October 28th, this year.

"The government acknowledges the fortunes it reaps from tourism and therefore, we are determined to address the tariffs issue as raised by the tour operators," said the PM, while addressing a multitude of Arusha residents that thronged Railway Grounds at the weekend.

In a telephone interview with this paper yesterday, TATO Executive Secretary Sirili Akko said they had appealed for the government's intervention in good faith to cushion and help in the recovery of the $2bn sector from the effects of Covid-19.

"We feel hard done by-because the sector also contributes to tax revenue and foreign exchange earnings, it is therefore, prudent to support its recovery before implementing the new tariffs," said Mr Akko.

Earlier on, the Premier who was in the city to drum up support for the Arusha Urban Constituency candidate, Mrisho Gambo, described the party's presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli as a pacesetter of development, worth emulating globally.

Just like John the Baptist paved the way for Jesus in the Bible, the Premier said he had pitched camp in Arusha to preach the Gospel of success and milestones registered in the last five years, urging voters to come out in their numbers in support of the party.

"We have a visionary leader in President Magufuli, let's continue trusting him as more bliss is on the way," he assured.

The PM was categorical that the disbursement of 9.9bn/- in the region for the procurement of drugs and other medical supplies attested Magufuli's zeal in improving the country's sector which was on its knees a decade ago.

"Health insurance scheme used to be a far-fetched idea some years back, but today a good number of Tanzanians have subscribed to this essential service."

The Premier singled out praise for Mr Gambo, saying the 520bn/- water project was nearing fruition, thanks to the implementation of the 2015-2020 CCM Election Manifesto.

According to Mr Majaliwa, the mega undertaking will solve water woes in the region, much to the delight of Arusha residents and visitors touring the northern-circuit tourism hotbed.

"We would've spared our women the hustle of walking long distances looking for the precious commodity... but most importantly tourists will no longer be complaining of water shortage in the region," expounded the PM.

Outlining the success of the implementation of the Election Manifesto, the Premier cited the government's disbursement of 6.6bn/- to the Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency (TARURA) to aid the rehabilitation of some roads including the Sanawari-Oldonyosambu and the Sekei Olgilai stretches.

"The president made no mistake of appointing Mr Gambo as your regional commissioner; purposely to fulfill CCM promises because he knew too well how meticulously he'll execute it," he added.

On his part, the party's former Secretary General Colonel (Rtd) Abdulrahman Kinana urged Arusha voters to head to the ballot box with one mission of 'rewarding' President Mafuguli with another term in office.