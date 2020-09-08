Liberia: Dillon Brags

Opposition Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has been bragging. He says, he will win the 8 December 2020 senatorial election with over 300,000 votes in his re-election bid.

Appearing on the District 15 Radio on Bushrod Island Monday, 7 September, Mr. Dillon said he will definitely win the senatorial election despite the endorsement and anointing pouring toward his opponent, incumbent Montserrado District #5 Representative Thomas Fallah by Bishops and other religious groups.

According to Mr. Dillon, every Pastor, Bishop and religious groups have the right to make political endorsement, adding that not everyone is given the authority to do the anointing of God.

The opposition senator claims he has supporters all in the various government ministries and agencies, but claims that his supporters in government are afraid to show up because they will lose their jobs.

Mr. Dillon who was recently certificated by the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) as its candidate for Montserrado, states with confidence that the result on 8 December will tell.

The CPP which is composed of four opposition political parties featured Mr. Dillon on its ticket in 2019 against ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate Madam PaulitaWie and won.

Recently the new CDC senatorial candidate Representative Thomas Fallah was endorsed by a group of Pastors and Bishops under the banner "National Pastoral Network for Peace."

Fallah was seen kneeling down as the Pastors and Bishops poured anointing oil on him as a way of blessing him to win the senatorial election.

The endorsement and anointing of Rep. Fallah brought confusion among men and women of God, especially Gospel Singer Kanvee G. Adams and Bishop Amos Bah.

In the confusion that emerged after Fallah's annointence by the Bishops and Pastors, Kanvee explained that when she entered politics and contested for representative seat in Montserrado District #6, these were the same pastors that said religious people shouldn't get involved in politics.

Kanvee accused the group of allegedly being financially induced by Rep. Fallah for the endorsement.

Meanwhile, Senator Dillon alleges that the government here has threatened employees that are supporting him of losing their jobs if they don't vote for CDC's Thomas Fallah in the upcoming senatorial election.

In the wake of the alleged threats against his supporters, Dillon says the people's votes are their right and privacy, adding that no one should be allowed to carry a phone with them during the day of election.

Addressing some national issues, Mr. Dillon explains that in the short time of President George Manneh Weah's regime, he has failed the Liberian people.

Dillon during former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's last term, the US rate was 128, but now the US rate is 200.

He says Liberia is being governed by a non - essential staff, adding that since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, President Weah hasn't been to his office.

According to Mr. Dillon, President Weah believes that he is president for only the CDCians, saying he satisfies few CDCians why the rest of the people in the party are dissatisfied.

Speaking to the salary of the Legislature, the Montserrado Senator says the Constitution calls for a fixed salary for the lawmakers, adding that if they don't agree for the US$5,000 he has proposed as a fixed monthly salary, let them make a law for their current salary.