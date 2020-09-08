Liberia: Voters Trucking Underway in Sinoe County By-Election

7 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Credible information reaching The New Dawn from Greenville, Sinoe County, speaks of plan by would-be contestants for a vacant representative seat in the National Legislature created by the death of late Representative J. Nagbe Sloh to truck voters to the county.

In Monrovia, would-be contestants for the representative seat have already begun sending agents to communities to encourage eligible voters to travel to Sinoe County to register and vote for them during the electoral process.

One of the agents of a contestant who previously worked in the past and current governments, Elijah Williams Koffa, without any fear engages residents of electoral districts #15 and 12 respectively in Montserrado County to truck them to the county for a cash bounty of US$50.00.

Koffa claims that potential voters willing to travel with him there would receive initial payment of US$25.00 besides feeding and accommodation which will be shouldered by the expected host while in Sinoe.

He declines to reveal name of the aspirant in whose favor voters are being scouted to go register and vote in the county, but said his boss is a female who had held senior position in government.

Agent Koffa informs interested individuals that upon boarding a vehicle that would commute them to the county, an advance payment of US$25.00 would be handed them and final payment made upon completion of the voting process.

He brags that his unnamed boss is a female aspirant who enjoys confidence of the people of Sinoe County, which motivates her to join the race for the vacant representative seat of the county.

Voters' trucking has become rampant during election period in Liberia especially, by people vying for elected positions.

During the 2017 Presidential and Representatives elections, several persons, including men, women, and youth were arrested in Bentol City, Montserrado County by the Liberia National Police (LNP) following a tip-off for allegedly trucking voters.

Some of those arrested were in possession of two to three duplicated voter's cards in complete violation of the electoral law of Liberia. The law states that only a Liberian citizen is eligible to register and vote, and is entitled to one voter's card in an election. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.