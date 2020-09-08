Liberia: Lack of Leadership

-Wilmot Paye gives reason for violence in CPP primary

Dethroned Unity Party chairman Mr. Wilmot Paye says lack of leadership has resulted in the violence that erupted during the just - ended primary of the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in Ganta, Nimba County.

During a live talk show on OK FM Monday, 7 September Mr. Paye, a son of Nimba County, condemns in the strongest term the violence that occurred in Nimba, saying it happened simply due to lack of leadership ability.

He notes that the conduct of the primary in Nimba County by the CPP is very crucial to the opposition bloc, saying it presented itself as the first test of the solidification of collaboration since the four parties formed the alliance.

But Paye says the primary which was intended to select a candidate ended in total disruption, leading to several injuries.

The CPP which comprises former ruling Unity Party, Liberty Party, Alternative National Congress and the All Liberian Party conducted its primary in Nimba County in which TaaWongbe of the Alternative National Congress and Ms. Edith GongloeWeh of Liberty Party went to battle for the CPP ticket.

Paye explains that he was elected to serve as chairman of the former ruling Unity Party on a six year mandate, but others believe that he shouldn't be the party's chairman anymore for reasons best known to themselves. But Paye says it's the court that will make that determination.

According Mr. Paye, his critics see him as someone who always has beef with people in the Unity Party, but states that there is no personal beef between him and anyone.

Paye claims that he hasn't disagreed with anyone on personal matters, but he disagrees with the views of others especially when they border on something he holds dear to his heart.

Meanwhile, Mr. Paye has dispelled rumors about his desire to contest the pending 8 December senatorial election here in Montserrado.

Mr. Paye indicates that it's not possible for him to contest the upcoming election while he is fighting in court, taking into consideration the task of running campaign which he says will confuse his followers and others that believe in him.