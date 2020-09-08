Liberia: ANC Rejects Nimba Primary Result

Though it expresses continued loyalty to the CPP

The Alternative Nation Congress, one of the four political parties making up the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), has categorically rejected the outcome of the just-ended primary in Nimba County that was held to determine the candidate to contest for the county's senatorial seat in the upcoming December 8, 2020 senatorial mid-term election.

The ANC's rejection comes after Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh claimed victory in the primary and the violence that ensued, on Sunday.

The ANC's rejection of the result is based on the fact that its candidate, Taa Wongbe, was allegedly prevented "maliciously and abruptly by supporters of Madam Gongloe-Weh "from participating in the primary," he party said in a statement.

"This unfortunate situation was preceded by a series of blatant violations of the process which, when ultimately failed to frustrate Taa, led to premeditated attacks on him, our delegates and officials." the ANC explained in a statement endorsed by its chairman, Sen. Daniel F. Naatehn.

"The refusal of Madam Gongloe-Weh's team to allow ANC's candidate to enter the stage was avoidable and should not have happened."

Furthermore, the ANC said it is rejecting the primary results due to the fact that the primary was conducted in the absence of its candidate, who was attending to his injured partisans after the previous gathering had turned bloodily.

While Taa was attending to his injured partisans, an inconspicuous regrouping of the other parties "without notice to our candidate took place to announce LP's candidate, Edith Gongloe Weh as the CPP's candidate, " the statement noted further.

"The ANC will not support the outcome of any process it was prevented from being a part of as a member of the CPP. Moreover, the numbers are not reflective of the facts. Each party had 45 delegates, which gave us a total of 180 delegates. In the absence of ANC's 45 delegates, the other 3 parties equal 135 delegates."

"As such, it is nearly impossible for 134 out of their 135 to regroup in an hour's time after such intense violence to conduct a process where Taa is said to have gotten six (6) votes. Who are the six (6) persons voting for Taa Wongbe when ANC delegates did not return for fear of their lives and were not present?," the ANC said.

The party said a primary in such an atmosphere is a kangaroo process, which must be addressed in accordance with our collaboration and electoral laws.

"As such, the CPP has no candidate for Nimba County until these issues are addressed. We are deeply disappointed by these happenings as they do not reflect the values and ideals of the ANC.

The ANC said when they decided to join the CPP, they had the belief that it was an honest attempt by all four (4) parties to consolidate the opposition bloc to provide alternative leadership to the Liberian people and not the other way around.

"While we remain a part of the CPP, we call on our colleagues to ensure that the sanctity of this collaboration and the interest of the Liberian people remain paramount," the ANC said.

LP Condemns Violent But...

It is not clear yet who perpetrated the violence on Sunday, as investigation continues. Senator Nyomblee Karnga-Lawrence, political leader of the Liberty Party and a member of the CPP, condemned the violence and at the same time congratulated Madam Gongloe-Weh for the victory in the controversial primary.

"As a leader of the CPP, I express deep and heartfelt regrets for the acts of violence which occurred at the CPP Primary in Nimba County. The CPP is a response to the call of the Liberian people to heal and unite not just the opposition community, but the country," said Sen. Karnga-Lawrence. "We know we will face difficulties along the way but our determination to succeed for the Liberian people should never be underestimated."

Sen. Karnga-Lawrence, while condemning the primary violence outcome, called on CPP partisans and well-wishers to remain calm and refrain from any actions or public utterances that will further complicate the situation as they "Work out what is best for the CPP."

"We thank the Liberian people for their continued support for the just cause and noble objectives of the CPP. The journey will be long and difficult, but we will win for the people of Liberia, Sen. Lawrence added.

CPP Chairman speaks

Also denouncing the violence, CPP Chairman and political leader of the ANC, Alexander B. Cummings said CPP cannot claim to be different while at the same time acting like other parties.

"The situation in Nimba yesterday was truly disheartening. We, as the CPP cannot claim to be different and act the same way. As Political Leader of the ANC and current Chair of the CPP, it is unacceptable to have had an executive of the ANC or any constituent party badly injured as a result of the violence," Cummings said.

According to Cummings, the CPP needs to know that it cannot conduct its activities in such a manner and, at the end of the day, expect to win the confidence of the Liberian people.

"We must do things differently and everyone deserves a chance to participate in the primary process in a safe, free, and fair environment. That did not happen," Cummings said.

