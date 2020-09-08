Liberia: Council of Patriots Welcomes New Secretary General, As Former Official Takes On Advisory Role

Monrovia — The Council of Patriots now has a new secretary general. Mr. Mulbah Yorgbor was introduced Monday as the organization new point man, taking over from Mr. Mo Ali who ascends to an advisory council role.

Mr. Yorgbor an AWOL member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change who supported the Unity Party candidate Joseph Boakai in 2017 against his own George Weah for the Presidency, is taking over as Secretary-General for the COP.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Yorgbor promised to continue to work with all actors to ensure that the democratic governance of the State remains uncompromised.

Mr. Yorgbor said in the coming days and weeks, the COP will organize series of media engagements to fully lay out our vision for the secretariat. "I promise you all, fellow Liberians my unaltered commitment to this mass-based people-centered movement."

Mr. Yorgbor further said that the COP, as the name depicts, is for ALL patriots. "I am not disillusioned to believe that there are no patriotic CDCians. There are CDCians who voted for this government and are disenchanted about the mismanagement of the country. We will reach out to them. We will reawaken the patriotism in them and welcome them into our fold."

The COP's new secretary-general was quick to point out that the COP is not an auxiliary of any political party or coalition of political parties and will continue to remain so until such time that a new direction is decided upon by the Advisory Council and the National Executive Committee.

Although not entirely new to the organization, Mr. Yorgbor said he considers his appointment by the National Executive Committee as an honor - and one he did not see coming. "Because I did not see it coming, it was only proper to ask the Chairman, Mr. Henry P. Costa the rationale behind my choices. "It's because I know you are brilliant, eloquent, knowledgeable, and politically astute, a tough guy, and most importantly, a patriot". Those were his exact words. I am very sure he is among very few people who have described me in such fashion. With this description, it almost becomes impossible to fail in this role."

The COP, since its inception, has championed the collective interests of Liberians in calling out bad governance. Mr. Yorgbor said Monday that this will continue to be the organization's underlying engagement philosophy. "In addition to this, we will work with the National Executive Committee in rallying the support of all patriots to contribute to other initiatives as will be identified from time to time. In fact, a shipment of assorted computers and accessories is expected in the country for the setting up of a computer training lab - thanks to efforts by our diaspora base."