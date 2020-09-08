Liberia: Supreme Court of Liberia Denied Me of Livelihood

The Editor,

Through various broadcasts and reports, it has come to my attention that the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia has handed down its Opinion, unfavorably to me, in my legal contest of my dismissal and denial of passport by the Liberian Executive. This matter has been a long and exhausting battle spanning two years.

I am also being made to understand that growing out of the same litigation, the court has sanctioned me from the practice of law in the country for a period of a year.

On its face, it appears that not only has the court denied my cause, but also, it has effectively denied me an alternative form of livelihood without the benefit of a hearing - an apparent violation of the principles of natural justice.

Obviously, my family and I are disappointed, and feel unfairly treated. But such is life.

I have requested my lawyers to be served a copy of the Opinion of the Honorable Supreme Court to which I am justly entitled. This will enable an informed guidance of my next course of action.

Atty. Isaac W. Jackson, Jr.

Liberia's Permanent Maritime Representative

Liberian Permanent Mission

The International Maritime Organization (IMO)

London, United Kingdom

[email protected]

