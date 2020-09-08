Liberia: TipMe Promises Digital Revolution in Ecommerce and Cashless Transactions in Liberia

Monrovia — As Liberia steadily moves to a cashless system, TipMe, an electronic payment service provider, has been launched to provide individuals and businesses access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs.

Liberia is now the first country on the African Continent to implement this digital revolution in mobile money wallet, online voucher purchases, bill payment services, online international remittances, business services, salary payments, eCommerce platform

Speaking at the launch on Monday, the CEO of TipMe Liberia Laureine Guilao described TipMe as the first licensed electronic payment service provider in Liberia that will offer a wide range of electronic solutions in achieiving cashless transactions.

TipMe Liberia CEO said: "Our app-based mobile money wallet allows customers to send money and receive money in the US and Liberian dollars, and safely store cash on their wallets. This inspires our tagline, your wallet is safe."

According to Madam Guilao, TipMe Liberia has trained agents to assist customers to top up or withdrawals from their wallet by simply visiting their website and using any visa or MasterCard.

"This also enables friends or family members from abroad to purchase vouchers for someone with a TipMe wallet here in Liberia," she said.

TipMe customers can conveniently purchase LEC tokens on the app or buy phone credit for their Lonestar or Orange numbers, the CEO said. Guilao promised to increase the amount of bill payment services available to TipMe customers as they grow in Liberia.

"With this launch here in Monrovia, we begin our journey to connect individuals and businesses across Liberia, and then across Africa on one seamless platform"

Launching the app, the Global CEO of TipMe Sarah Tarawallie praised the TipMe Liberia team for what she termed as the tremendous sacrifices they put into the initiatives.

"It is in this light that I want, on behalf of the TipMe Global team, to congratulate the government, the people of Liberia, and most especially the promoters of TipMe Liberia for embracing our vision and being the first country on the African Continent to implement this digital revolution in mobile money wallet, online voucher purchases, bill payment services, online international remittances, business services, salary payments, eCommerce platform and much, much more other services that are intended to make life for Liberian at home and abroad easy," the Global CEO of TipMe.

She called on other countries in the Sub Region and the continent to follow the bright example set by Liberia and to open up to TipMe to encourage their private sectors to tap into the platform which she says will help in shining light on several black spots in money transfer and other related e-Commerce activities.

"This is a revolution that we must win for the good of our continent and our people. I wish TipMe Liberia total success in this digital revolution," Madam Tarawallie said.

Also speaking, Atty. Molewuleh B. Gray Remarks, the Chairman of the National Investment Commission said the government has reaffirmed that the private sector is the engine of growth for the economy, adding that Liberia's private sector has huge opportunities for growth and expansion.

He praised TipMe Liberia for being the new player in taking up their positions within the business landscape.

"This demonstrates confidence in the business climate, and I pledge my support to help in any way to ensure that TipMe and all potential new entrants invest, grow, and succeed."