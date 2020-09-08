Liberia: CPP Solidarity Brigade Threatens to Make Liberia Ungovernable If Senatorial Election Results Are Tampered With

Monrovia — The Collaborating Political Parties Solidarity Brigade (CPPSB) has threatened to make Liberia "ungovernable" if President George Manneh Weah tampers with the results of the much- anticipated Mid-Term Senatorial Elections.

The election is expected to take place on December 8, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The CPPSB is the largest auxiliary within the CPP, which comprises of four opposition political parties including the former ruling Unity Party (UP), Liberty Party (LP), All Liberian Party )ALP) and the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

According to the group's Chairman, Mr. Byron Brown, Jr, the CPP has the numerical strength and strategies to win the senatorial elections across the country, and as such, an attempt by the Liberian Chief Executive to thwart the choices of the electorates, particularly in Montserrado County, will be greeted with stiff resistance.

He made these comments in an interview with FrontPage Africa via telephone recently.

He called on Liberia's international partners to beef up the security of the country ahead of the December 8 polls.

"We are calling on our international partners to send additional military forces in this country in order to protect our democracy because, I foresee that there will be a bloodbath in this country during this special senatorial election if the President tempers with the elections".

"We are not going to sit here for the President to tamper with the elections; we will not do that. We are not going to give him cake; we are going to make this country ungovernable for the President of the Republic of Liberia if he decides to tamper with the votes or the mandate of the people".

Mr. Brown further warned against the padding of the voters' roll in favor of candidates of the ruling party ahead of the electoral process.

"We will make sure that we give Liberia back to Liberians come 2023. It is just a matter of time for us to get there. We are asking our supporters to look up to us and we will do it

Code of conduct

Meanwhile, Mr. Brown has alarmed over the alleged involvement of key government officials into pre-campaigning activities and rallies being planned and executed by candidates of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the usage of public properties in violation of the National Code of Conduct for Public Officials.

It can be recalled that on May 12, 2014, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf signed into law the National Code of Conduct for Public Officials, following its passage by the 53rd National Legislature.

The passage and subsequent signing into law of the document was in keeping with Article 90 (c) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

Article 90 (c) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution states that: "The Legislature shall, in pursuance of the above provision, prescribe a Code of Conduct for all public officials and employees, stipulating the acts which constitute conflict of interest or are against public policy, and the penalties for violation thereof".

Mr. Brown claimed that public officials continue to grossly violate the Code of Conduct, without any action being taken by the Liberian Chief Executive.

He made specific reference to the recent political rally held in honor of former Liberian Foreign Affairs Minister Gbenzongar Findley held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County recently.

He termed the glaring involvement of public officials into pre-campaigning activities and the inappropriate usage of public properties, including vehicles, as an act of "political gangsterism" being orchestrated by the ruling party.

"We are going through the special senatorial elections with a mindset and it is a matter of must, especially in Montserrado County that our candidates win. Even if our senator loses, we are not going to accept the result. We do believe that we have the numerical strength"

"Right before the President, officials of government are violating the Code of Conduct. We think that this is a flagrant disrespect to our rule of law. This tells you how the President does not regard our laws. When they were in opposition, these are things that they spoke against".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Brown continued: "Gbenzongar Milton Findley went to Grand Bassa County to launch his political rally-he took NTA buses from Monrovia to Grand Bassa County. You had the Superintendent of Grand Bassa County and his lieutenants seen in that political gathering. This is an act of complete political gangsterism and the President is the mastermind. This shows that the President doesn't respect our law and democracy".

The National Code of Conduct for Public Officials prohibits public officials from engaging into political activities and the use of government properties for partisan or political activities.

Amongst other things, Section 5.1 of the law states that: All Officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia shall not: a) engage in political activities, canvass or contest for elected offices; b) use Government facilities, equipment or resources in support of partisan or political activities; c) serve on a campaign team of any political party, or the campaign of any independent candidate.