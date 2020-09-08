Ghana: Boy, 12, Dies After Jumping From 2nd Floor Apartment

Residents of Ayikoo Ayikoo, a suburb of Cape Coast, on Sunday witnessed a ghastly spectacle when a 12-year-old boy, Kabiru Alabi, jumped from a second floor apartment to his death.

The late Alabi took that decision to escape further punishment from his angry father.

The father of the deceased, Luckman Alabi, and his wife Anastasia Kobiaba Wricketts, Kabiru's stepmother, had been taken into police custody to assist in investigations.

Some residents who were outraged about the death of the little boy demanded that, the couple be lynched for maltreating the boy, leading to his untimely death.

The timely intervention of the police calmed the situation, which, at a point, was becoming difficult to contain.

People around explained that, the boy run out of the room into the outer balcony and jumped out, critically injuring his head.

As a result of the injury, the boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead few minutes later.

Residents explained that, the deceased, who was staying with his father and stepmother at the second floor at Block B of the Ayekoo Ayekoo flats, had been suffering frequent beatings from the father.

The police later arrested the couple to help in investigations into the death of the boy.

.