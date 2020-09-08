Ghana: Boy, 12, Dies After Jumping From 2nd Floor Apartment

8 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Yarboi-Tetteh

Residents of Ayikoo Ayikoo, a suburb of Cape Coast, on Sunday witnessed a ghastly spectacle when a 12-year-old boy, Kabiru Alabi, jumped from a second floor apartment to his death.

The late Alabi took that decision to escape further punishment from his angry father.

The father of the deceased, Luckman Alabi, and his wife Anastasia Kobiaba Wricketts, Kabiru's stepmother, had been taken into police custody to assist in investigations.

Some residents who were outraged about the death of the little boy demanded that, the couple be lynched for maltreating the boy, leading to his untimely death.

The timely intervention of the police calmed the situation, which, at a point, was becoming difficult to contain.

People around explained that, the boy run out of the room into the outer balcony and jumped out, critically injuring his head.

As a result of the injury, the boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead few minutes later.

Residents explained that, the deceased, who was staying with his father and stepmother at the second floor at Block B of the Ayekoo Ayekoo flats, had been suffering frequent beatings from the father.

The police later arrested the couple to help in investigations into the death of the boy.

.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.