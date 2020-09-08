Ghana: Mother of 5 Illegally Aborts 7 Months Pregnancy

A mother of five is being investigated by the police for illegally aborting her seven-month-old pregnancy at Atico in Accra.

The suspect, Esinam Avorgah, 28, who was bleeding at the time of her arrest, has since been granted police enquiry bail to attend hospital.

The Odorkor Divisional Police Commander, Asistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Baffour Apenteng, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said on September 4, 2020, a complainant, Abubakar Alhassan, reported to the police that a woman in the area had aborted her pregnancy and dumped the fetus in a public toilet at Atico.

The Commander said Alhassan led the police to the area and identified Esinam as the culprit, who was immediately arrested, and upon interrogation, admitted committing the offence.

ACP Apenteng said she led the police to where she dumped the fetus, adding that upon inspection it was revealed that the pregnancy was seven months.

He said they took pictures of the fetus, and later sent the fetus to the Police Hospital in Accra.

The Commander said the suspect who was bleeding profusely was given a medical form to attend a hospital.

He said investigations into the case were ongoing.