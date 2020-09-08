Zimbabwe: War Veterans Demand University Degrees

8 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Combative former fighters in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle have demanded the government should award them university degrees for staging a revolution that brought independence to Zimbabwe in 1980.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya also said that the government must consider giving tax exemption to companies that take care of the liberation fighters' welfare.

Addressing Mashonaland East war veterans and Zanu PF supporters in Marondera over the weekend, Mahiya said as liberation fighters, they were happy to be given an opportunity by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to influence education on Zimbabwe's liberation to the younger generation.

"We succeed in educating people about the revolution and that land belongs to them and we succeeded and we got independence," Mahiya said.

"We were told if you face resistance from the Smith regime soldiers, here is the gun, fight them and we succeeded. The third one was to utilise land, we succeeded, and this is where we are today.

"My thinking now is the government must award us degrees because we went to war and learnt principles of the revolution and we made it."

Mahiya added; "War veterans do not associate themselves with failure politically, we associate ourselves with success and progress."

Turning to members' welfare, Mahiya said the issue of looking after the welfare of the war veterans, in other countries, the private sector was now in charge of the needs of the ex-combatants.

"So, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube must come up with a policy that says if a company capacitates a farm of a war veteran with farming equipment and inputs, it will be exempted from paying tax," the war veterans' spokesperson said.

"If a company pays for war veterans' medical bills, it will have a tax rebate. We don't lose anything as a nation but we would have complied with our Constitution which says we will honour and respect our war veterans.

"Respect can only be a benefit when such things are happening, just like someone buying me (Mahiya) a car and your company gets a rebate."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.