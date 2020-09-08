Namibia: Covid-19 Cases On the Decrease - Shangula

8 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula says the curve of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country looks encouraging, as there is a decrease in the number of cases reported daily.

Namibia yesterday recorded 125 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 20 new recoveries and two deaths.

Of the confirmed cases, 66 are men and 59 women, the youngest being a 10-month-old and the oldest 90 years old.

Windhoek recorded 81 cases, while seven cases each were reported from Walvis Bay, Rehoboth and Keetmanshoop. Omaruru, Mariental, Okahandja and Otjiwarongo reported four cases each and Gobabis had three, Swakopmund two, and one each from Usakos and Rundu.

Shangula said the highest number of 316 cases was recorded on 23 August.

"This should really motivate us to abide by the measures as advised. Cumulatively, we now have 8 810 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Out of 8 810 cumulative cases recorded, 8 719 (99%) are local transmissions, while 91(1%) cases were imported," he said.

The minister said Namibia reported imported cases during the first four months of the outbreak from March to June.

He attributed the low number of imported cases to the border closing intervention.

"We still need to enhance various prevention measures and engage our communities to contain the local transmission from high-burden urban areas such as Windhoek, towards remote areas, where pensioners predominantly reside," he said.

Shangula also announced 20 new recoveries, eight from Hardap, seven from Khomas and five from //Kharas. This brings total recoveries to 3 806.

The total number of active cases now stands at 4 913, of these 21 are in severe to critical condition.

The minister said the two latest deaths are males from Swakopmund and Windhoek, bringing the total deaths to 91.

