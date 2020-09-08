Malawi: Uladi Joins DPP Presidential Race to Replace Mutharika - 3 Others Mentioned

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president responsible for the Central Region, Uladi Mussa, has confirmed that he will be joining the race for the party's presidency which will be squarely aimed at replacing Peter Mutharika as three other names have been mentioned to be up for the running.

Mussa in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times said he has been receiving calls from the party's followers from across the country, asking him to contest for the party's presidency during the next convention.

He was reacting to the placard that has been circulating on the social media purporting to drum support for his candidacy.

According to the poster, there are 12 reasons why the DPP supporters should consider giving Mussa the mantle to lead the party to the next heights.

The creators of the placard tout 'Chenji Golo', as he is popularly known in the political circles, as an inclusive leader who doesn't regard tribe, religion, district of origin and region as reasons for considerations qualifying someone to positions of leadership.

They further say Mussa is a highly charismatic leader, socially and politically.

Above all, Mussa has been touted as a technical founder of the erstwhile governing party, DPP.

Mussa confirmed having seen the poster and assured of his preparedness to contest for the top most position in the party in respect of the people's wish.

"I must tell you that this [placard] is the work of my supporters who are spread across the whole country. They have seen the leadership potential they need for the party and I am ready to reciprocate their honour by humbling accepting to stand for the position at the next convention," he said.

"I am very ready to stand for the position even if it means the convention taking place tomorrow. But let me emphasize and appeal to my supporters to respect the incumbent leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika because he remains our party president until the next convention," Mussa added.

He continued: "I have the required experience and I will definitely contest."

Other names being favoured for DPP leadership include leader of the opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is DPP vice-president (Southern Region), Nankhumwa's predecessor Dr George Chaponda and DPP vice president (Eastern Region) Bright Msaka.

DPP is facing an intense pressure to change leadership following the party's miserable performance in the Fresh Presidential Election held on June 23, 2020.

Spokesperson for DPP, Brown Mpinganjira, said the party will open the leadership contest and the race will only become official after October 31 2020.

He confirmed that names have started emerging on the aspirants for the position of party president but the party is currently focuses in "rebuilding."

Mpinganjira said on October 31, the Functional Review Committee led by Msaka will present its report on the party's direction and the leadership will meet to discuss it and matter relating to the convention.

"The committee has been given up o October 31 to report to the working committee, which will in turn study findings and recommendations and call for National Governing Council (NGC) meeting.

"That NGC, having looked at the recommendations, will decide on the way forward, including the convention," he said.

Mpinganjira said the process for convention has started and that all positions will be up for grabs.

He said Mutharika will soon address DPP members of the developments.