Nigeria: Negotiation - Sokoto Bandits Denounce Violence, Release 8 Captives

8 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — Bandits operating in the eastern part of Sokoto State have denounced violence as part of the ongoing negotiation with the state government.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that some of their leaders have even discharged their boys who were said to have resorted to farming and animal husbandry.

It was gathered that the bandits also released eight people who have been under their custody, as well as handed over several rustled livestock to the government.

According to the state Commissioner for Career and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), about 500 livestock were recovered from them.

Moyi explained that part of the deal reached with the bandits was that henceforth, they would not kidnap anybody, while the security agencies would not arrest any of their members unless if caught with weapons or any incriminating items.

With regards to the repentant bandits who now engage in farming and animal husbandry, he said the state government has been providing them, with assorted animal feeds and farming inputs.

He revealed that the state government has awarded a contract for the construction of a dam at Kamarawa in view of the cessation of attacks following the deal reached with the bandits

"The construction would have commenced since, but because of the renewed attacks and flooding in the area.

"We are even planning to build grazing reserves and schools for their children," he said.

The Commissioner however insisted that those condemning the ongoing peace deal were doing so because none of them was a victim of kidnapping or banditry.

