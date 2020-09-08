Malawi: Mtunthama Lions Club Aid the Elderly in Kawale

8 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Christie Gondwe

Mtunthama Lions Club has donated food items to the elderly of Kawale Township in Lilongwe to assist them to fight coronavirus health-wise.

Speaking after the donation on Sunday the Club's president Veronica Ndalama said apart from the preventive measures set by the government ,one has to have a strong immune system to fight the pandemic.

"We are aware that as one grows old the immune system becomes weak and one way of boosting that immune system is by eating enough food which is nutritious.

"That is why we came here to assist those that are not able to get this food ", Ndalama said.

In addition to food items the club also distributed face masks to the elderly.

Ndalama said the club has been doing a lot of sensitisation meetings so that they reach many people as possible to make them aware of Covid -19 in the country.

One of the beneficiaries Jonas Banda commended the Club for the support rendered to them as it will sustain them.

"I used to work as guard as a certain company in town but we were told to stop going to work until further notice since then things have been rough as such what we have received today will go a long way," he said.

He said sometimes they go to bed with an empty stomach because they have nothing to feed themselves.

