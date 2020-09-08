Zimbabwe: Thabani Mpofu Challenges Commencement of Trial

8 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Top Harare lawyer, Thabani Mpofu has approached the High Court challenging a ruling by Harare magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi placing him on remand for the three charges he is facing.

The magistrate had dismissed Mpofu's application challenging placement on remand saying the accused should have done that on his initial appearance.

Cited as respondents in the High Court application are Mutevedzi and the State.

Mpofu, through his lawyers, Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, argues the decision by the magistrate to place him on remand was irregular.

"First respondent (Mutevedzi) reached a decision on a material issue without hearing the parties. First respondent did not take into account that on the test he employed, applicant had actually placed new facts before the court in support of the application for revocation of remand," reads Mpofu's application.

He said Mutevedzi failed to appreciate that the applicant had not agreed to being placed on remand but had from the beginning placed the state on notice that he would be challenging his placement on remand, albeit, in terms of a written application.

Mpofu on the first count, is charged with corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal.

It is alleged that sometime in 2017, Mpofu called Senziwani Sikhosana representing Access Finance and engaged by Venturas and Samkange Legal Practitioners to represent him in a civil matter who then sought the services of Mpofu.

However, he allegedly connived with a professional assistant called Everson Samkange who worked at the law firm to divert the contract to their own personal advantage, and US$6 000 was paid directly into Everson's account.

In count two, he is accused of defeating or obstructing the course of justice or fraud when allegedly on 27 January 2019, Mpofu, acting in common purpose with Goodluck Tapiwa Makanza and Choice Damiso, drafted an affidavit in the name of Simbarashe Zuze, a non-existent person.

On the third count, Mpofu is being charged with obstructing the course of justice or alternatively, perjury.

The state alleged that Mpofu in February 2019 in connivance with Joshua Chirambwe and Lawman Chimuriwo, hatched a plan to obstruct investigations into the existence of Zuze.

The state alleges to achieve that they plagiarised contents of the affidavit purported to have been made by Zuze.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.