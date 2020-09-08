Namibia: Shalulile Snapped Up By Sundowns

NAMIBIA's prolific striker Peter Shalulile seems set to join the newly crowned Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns next season.

Kickoff on Sunday reported that Shalulile and his Highlands Park team mate Mothobi Mvala will join Sundowns after recent negotiations were successfully concluded.

"It has been confirmed that talks are all but complete and the pair will be turning out for the newly crowned Absa Premiership champions in the 2020/21 season," Kickoff reported, following Sundowns' record 10th PSL title and the R15 million first prize.

It also quoted Highlands Park co-director Brad Kaftel as confirming the move.

"Looks like we've sold Mvala and Shalulile to Sundowns," Kaftel was quoted as saying.

"There's a bit of talk about Mvala and Shalulile it looks like. I mean it's not finalised, I haven't got a signed contract so I can't show it to you, but I have signed the contract.

"I'm waiting for them, but ja, it looks like they are signing them. Peter Shalulile is a Golden Boot winner and they are signing Mothobi Mvala," he said.

Kaftel also dismissed reports that they had held talks with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates about the players.

"Chiefs, I believe they have that FIFA ban, so I don't think they are allowed to sign any players or something. So, they are not in the equation," he said.

"Pirates, I think they would be interested, but they knew we were dealing with Sundowns," he added.

Shalulile has had a great season with Highlands Park, scoring 16 goals to finish as the PSL's joint top goal scorer along with Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates.

Kickoff, meanwhile, reported yesterday that Namibian winger Deon Hotto will be officially unveiled as an Orlando Pirates player late this week.

Hotto also had a great season, helping Bidvest Wits to finish fourth on the log, and will now be joining Pirates along with his Wits team mate Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Hotto on Sunday bid farewell to Wits on his twitter handle.

"Thank you very much for everything @ Bidvest Wits. It was an honour to play and be part of this great organisation. Proud to have been part of this great family and thank you for believing in me," he said.

The Sowetan last month reported that Hotto will earn more than R500 000 per month at Orlando Pirates next season.

It stated that Pirates tripled Hotto's annual salary from the R2,4 million that he received with Wits to just over R7 million.

"Hotto will become one of the best paid players in the PSL. This is a ground-breaking deal. He has always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates and now his dream has come true,"it quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Interestingly, The Sowetan added that Sundowns were also keen to sign Hotto and approached Wits with a R4 million offer, but Pirates countered with a better offer.

Wits completed their campaign with a 3-1 victory against Polokwane City on Saturday, but it was a poignant day as it also brought an end to their 99-year history, after the club's sale and relocation to Limpopo.

With Wits coach Gavin Hunt's contract with the club now having been terminated, new reports now claim that Kaizer Chiefs are keen to sign him, following their failure to win the PSL title.

"Former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt will not be on the unemployment queue for too long," goal.com reported yesterday, adding, "Goal has it on good authority Kaizer Chiefs are likely to be Hunt's next employers."

"This means he will replace Ernst Middendorp for the upcoming campaign with the German expected to be sacked in the next few weeks," it added.

The PSL promotion playoffs, meanwhile, got underway on Sunday with Ajax Cape Town coming from behind to beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) 3-2.

The promotion playoffs, which also feature Black Leopards, will continue with matches over the next fortnight.