Malawi: Kudos to State House Press Team for Weekly Updates - Media Must Step Up!

8 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
opinion

State House director of communication Sean Kampondeni, press secretary Brian Banda and media marketer Martha Chikuni need to be commended for the Weekly Media Briefs initiative which, as Nyasa Times, we welcome as a remarkable stride in actualizing a government that is responsible, transparent and accountable to its people.

We believe that to achieve a government that responsible, transparent and accountable, Malawians need to be armed with information with regards to policy decisions on how they are governed.

This, however, will remain a distant dream if there is no communication between those who governs and those who are being governed.

That is why the move by State House communications to be holding weekly briefing is quite welcome as it represents a platform where the public, through the media, will have the chance to scrutinize and provide timely feedback with regards to every policy decision by government.

The onus, now, is on us, the media, to thoroughly research and engage State House from quite an informed perspective. And also dig deeper other than just getting the take home official message.

It will be embarrassing to have a media that wastes this opportunity through raising irrelevant and out of topic questions that, eventually, will not help the public understand key issues affecting them.

We believe media managers are already investing in their journalists so that, through them, the public benefits from the opening initiated by State House communications team.

