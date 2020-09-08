Namibia: Virus Exposed School Delays Reopening

8 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

The Okahandja Secondary School has delayed the resumption of face-to-face classes for grade 8 and 9 learners due to possible Covid-19 exposure.

The classes were due to resume yesterday. The principal, Nuugulu Teofilus, informed parents yesterday the school has recorded multiple contacts to a confirmed positive case of Covid-19. Therefore, he said, the resumption of face-to-face classes for grade 8 and 9 learners was postponed to next week Monday.

"Parents are advised not to send their children in grade 8 to 9 to school for the week of 7th to 11th September 2020. We are monitoring the situation with all relevant stakeholders," Teofilus instructed.

Face-to-face classes resumed yesterday countrywide for grade 7, 8 and 9 learners except for Khomas region. The ministry of education last week announced a staggering reopening of schools, with grade 4, 5 and 6 learners expected back in school on 14 September, including in Khomas.

Pre-primary learners to grade 3 will resume contact classes on 21 September. The proclamation was signed by President Hage Geingob at the weekend. The proclamation also states that schools and educational institutions providing secondary education (grade 10, 11 and 12) may resume with face-to-face learning. Higher education institutions may also resume face-to-face learning and training.

