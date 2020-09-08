Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Legislator Dies

Opposition MDC Alliance legislator for Kuwadzana, Mirriam Mushayi has died, the party has announced.

Announcing her death on Twitter, MDC Alliance Harare province said,

"We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of MDC Alliance MP for Kuwadzana Constituency Miriam Mushayi today. Mourners are gathered at 5 Power Close, Ashdown Park, Harare. We have lost a dedicated cadre and consummate democrat. May Her Dear Soul Rest In Eternal Peace."

Party leader, Nelson Chamisa said Mushayi's death was a blow to the movement which also lost Patson Dzamara last week.

"DEATH IS EVERYWHERE... The passing on of Hon Mirriam Mushayi (MP)is a huge blow to us.This falls on previous other multiple blows. It has been torrid and terrible. Just last week it was Patson, now Mirriam. Mirriam even posted a message of condolence about Patson... This life!! It never rains but it pours.Tragedies often hunt in packs and move in droves. When sorrows come,they come not in single files but in battalions. RIP People's Leader," said Chamisa.