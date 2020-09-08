Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Legislator Dies

8 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Opposition MDC Alliance legislator for Kuwadzana, Mirriam Mushayi has died, the party has announced.

Announcing her death on Twitter, MDC Alliance Harare province said,

"We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of MDC Alliance MP for Kuwadzana Constituency Miriam Mushayi today. Mourners are gathered at 5 Power Close, Ashdown Park, Harare. We have lost a dedicated cadre and consummate democrat. May Her Dear Soul Rest In Eternal Peace."

Party leader, Nelson Chamisa said Mushayi's death was a blow to the movement which also lost Patson Dzamara last week.

"DEATH IS EVERYWHERE... The passing on of Hon Mirriam Mushayi (MP)is a huge blow to us.This falls on previous other multiple blows. It has been torrid and terrible. Just last week it was Patson, now Mirriam. Mirriam even posted a message of condolence about Patson... This life!! It never rains but it pours.Tragedies often hunt in packs and move in droves. When sorrows come,they come not in single files but in battalions. RIP People's Leader," said Chamisa.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.