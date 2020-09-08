Zimbabwe: Vincent Tees Off in Portugal

8 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer, Scott Vincent, returns to the field in the Portugal Masters at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal, today.

Vincent, who is playing in the European Tour, missed the cut at his last tournament the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters in Spain on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean had rounds of 74 and 79.

The cut was set at two-under par.

John Catlin claimed his maiden European Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory after seeing off the challenge of former world number one Martin Kaymer in a thrilling final round battle that went down to the last hole.

Kaymer had begun the day with a two-stroke advantage.

But the final day saw the lead change hands throughout the afternoon at Real Club Valderrama, with Catlin finally shaking off the two-time Major Champion, with a par at the last hole, to win by a single shot.

Today's tournament has big names like Ryder Cup star and former Race to Dubai champion, Tommy Fleetwood, who will return to the Portugal Masters for the first time since 2016.

The World Number 16 will make his sixth appearance at the event, having previously teed it up every year from 2012 to 2016.

The Englishman was crowned European Tour Number One in 2017.

