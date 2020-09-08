Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Assault Trial Postponed

The trial of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, on assault charges is now due to open on November 30 at the request of the prosecution.

While the defence accepted the date, it raised doubts over her health.

Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa yesterday postponed the trial because prosecutor Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa was off-duty and Mr Charles Muchemwa, who was standing in for Mrs Mushayabasa, applied for the postponement, the second in the case after a previous postponement at the request of the defence. Mubaiwa's lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa consented to the new date, but said she was not sure if her client would be fit enough to attend trial on the new date because she is still sick and is moving around with a catheter.

"We came ready for trial," she said.

"The reason why we cannot proceed with the trial is because the prosecutor is not available. We agreed for a provisional trial date as we are not sure of how her treatment would go, as she is now walking with a catheter on one of her hands."

Mubaiwa is being accused of attacking her former maid, Ms Delight Munyoro.

During her last court appearance before magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduma, Mubaiwa had sought a postponement saying she could not stand trial because of ill-health.

Her other matters, in which she is facing attempted murder and money laundering charges, have been set for November 30 as well.