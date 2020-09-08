Namibia: National Assembly Resumes After Two-Month Break

Members of the National Assembly will resume their sitting today after a two-month recess.

National Assembly spokesperson David Nahogandja said only 50 MPs will be allowed on the floor of the house while the rest of the members will be accommodated in the galleries.

Furthermore, Nahogandja said during the month of August, the National Assembly managed to install a new operating system in the chamber, which will minimise the usage of papers in the house and eventually pave the way for a paperless house.

He said this development is in line with the long-term vision towards becoming an e-parliament.

In its first session, the seventh parliament considered and passed the Appropriation Bill, Access to Information Bill and the Financial Institutions and Markets Bill.

In terms of Article 75 (3) of the Namibian Constitution, the August House received from the NC the Gaming and Entertainment Control Amendment Bill, Communication Amendment Bill and Post and Telecommunications Companies Establishment Amendment Bill, without amendments.

The first session was held via videoconferencing facilities, which allowed interactions on the budget debate and enabled the assembly to hold its first virtual session.

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na