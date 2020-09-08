Namibia: National Assembly Resumes After Two-Month Break

8 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Members of the National Assembly will resume their sitting today after a two-month recess.

National Assembly spokesperson David Nahogandja said only 50 MPs will be allowed on the floor of the house while the rest of the members will be accommodated in the galleries.

Furthermore, Nahogandja said during the month of August, the National Assembly managed to install a new operating system in the chamber, which will minimise the usage of papers in the house and eventually pave the way for a paperless house.

He said this development is in line with the long-term vision towards becoming an e-parliament.

In its first session, the seventh parliament considered and passed the Appropriation Bill, Access to Information Bill and the Financial Institutions and Markets Bill.

In terms of Article 75 (3) of the Namibian Constitution, the August House received from the NC the Gaming and Entertainment Control Amendment Bill, Communication Amendment Bill and Post and Telecommunications Companies Establishment Amendment Bill, without amendments.

The first session was held via videoconferencing facilities, which allowed interactions on the budget debate and enabled the assembly to hold its first virtual session.

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.